Blowing Past 7%, Mortgage Rates Hit Heights Not Seen In Decades, Says Freddie Mac Survey

Mortgage rates have shot up to a level not seen since the summer of 2001, with the average 30-year fixed rate now sitting well above 7%, according to the latest rate survey from mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

As of August 24, the rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.23%, up from 7.09% a week earlier, the survey found.

Positive economic signs will keep putting upward pressure on mortgage rates in the short term, said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, in a statement.

“As rates remain high and supply of unsold homes woefully low, incoming data shows that existing homes sales continue to fall,” he said. “However, there are slightly more new homes available, and sales of these new homes continue to rise, helping provide modest relief to the unyielding housing inventory predicament.”

What Are the Current Mortgage Rates?

The rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.23% as of August 24, up from 7.09% the previous week. A year ago at this time, the rate averaged 5.55%.

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 6.55% as of August 24, up from 6.46% a week earlier. At this time a year ago, the rate averaged 4.85%.

Figures for the weekly mortgage rates survey come from conventional mortgage applications submitted to lenders across the U.S. and then sent to Freddie Mac. The company buys mortgages and packages them as mortgage-backed securities.

Application Volume Takes a Tumble, Say Mortgage Bankers

While mortgage rates are increasing, mortgage activity is decreasing, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Applications for purchase mortgages dropped to their lowest level since April 1995 during the week ending August 18. Week over week, the number of mortgage applications fell 4.2%; they were down 31.7% from a year earlier, the MBA said.

“Homebuyers withdrew from the market due to the elevated rate environment and the erosion of purchasing power,” observed Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at MBA, in a news release. “Low housing supply is also keeping home prices high in many markets, adding to the affordability hurdles buyers are facing.”

At the same time, the MBA’s rate survey found that rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage spiked to 7.31% during the week ending August 18. That represented the highest rate since December 2000, according to Kan.

The MBA report uses data separate from Freddie Mac’s findings.

“It has been a challenging market for prospective buyers this summer, as high home prices, low housing supply and high mortgage rates have diminished purchasing power,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA’s president and CEO.

Broeksmit noted that some homebuyers may be lured back to the market if, as the MBA predicts, mortgage rates fall later this year.

But prospective homeowners probably shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

Scott Anderson, chief economist and executive vice president at Bank of the West, recently told clients that he expects the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds to average 4.28% in the fourth quarter and throughout 2024. If so, 30-year mortgage rates likely would stay above 7% for close to a year, he said in a blog post.

Mortgage rates generally move in tandem with the 10-year Treasury yield.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.