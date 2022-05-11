US Markets
Blow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as 2nd trial fails

Ludwig Burger Reuters
John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Development of a new cancer immunotherapy pioneered by Roche was thrown in doubt on Wednesday when its drug tiragolumab failed to slow the progression of lung cancer in a second trial.

May 11 (Reuters) - Development of a new cancer immunotherapy pioneered by Roche ROG.S was thrown in doubt on Wednesday when its drug tiragolumab failed to slow the progression of lung cancer in a second trial.

In a study, a combination of tiragolumab and Roche's established Tecentriq drug did not reduce the rate of disease progression in newly diagnosed cases of advanced non-small cell lung cancer when compared to a comparative group of patients on Tecentriq only.

That was after the Swiss drugmaker said in March the drug failed to slow the progression of a different, more aggressive form of lung cancer.

The new setback will likely give pause to a range of rival pharmaceutical companies working on similar compounds in a class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT in a race where Merck & Co MRK.N has been seen as closest behind Roche.

Gilead Sciences GILD.O last November exercised an option to collaborate with Arcus Biosciences RCUS.N on the anti-TIGIT drug domvanalimab.

GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L in June 2021 struck a licensing deal worth up to $2 billion with iTeos Therapeutics Inc’s ITOS.O over an anti-TIGIT candidate.

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N and Agenus Inc’s AGEN.N are collaborating on a drug under a May 2021 partnership.

Coherus BioSciences CHRS.O in January exercised an option to licence a drug candidate by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences 688180.SS for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

