Bloomsbury’s Landmark US Academic Publishing Acquisition

May 29, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Bloomsbury Publishing (GB:BMY) has released an update.

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC has significantly expanded its academic publishing footprint with the strategic acquisition of Rowman & Littlefield’s academic business for $83 million, marking the company’s largest purchase to date. This move not only advances Bloomsbury’s 2030 vision by making it a leading US academic publisher but is also expected to be earnings accretive in the current fiscal year. The acquisition enhances Bloomsbury’s digital resources and is anticipated to substantially increase earnings by 2025/26, while offering potential cost synergies.

