Bloomsbury upbeat on profits as Maas' new 'Crescent City' novel tops charts

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Publisher Bloomsbury Publishing BLPU.L forecast annual profit and revenue "significantly ahead" of market expectations on Wednesday, partly buoyed by robust sales of the latest fantasy title in the Crescent City series by Sarah J. Maas.

The company in December had highlighted the trend of readers picking up more fantasy fiction novels by authors such as Maas and J.K. Rowling.

The publisher, best known for picking up Rowling's Harry Potter series in 1997 after its rejection by a dozen others, said Maas' novel House of Flame and Shadow has become the top seller in the U.S., UK, Australia and many markets around the world.

The publication of the novel last month had also driven demand for Maas' previous 15 books, which Bloomsbury has published throughout the world in English, the company said in a statement.

House of Flame and Shadow is the story of a half-fairy, half-human woman, and is the third book in the Crescent City series.

Bloomsbury said the consensus market expectation for the year ending Feb. 29, 2024, was for revenue of 291.4 million pounds ($366.4 million) and profit before taxation and highlighted items of 37.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7954 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)

