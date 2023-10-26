News & Insights

Bloomsbury Publishing retains annual profit view after higher H1 earnings

Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

October 26, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing BLPU.L on Thursday forecast full-year results in line with its previous outlook after the Harry Porter publisher reported a higher first-half profit, buoyed by strong demand for its novels and academic resources.

The London-listed publisher reported profit before tax of 14 million pounds ($16.91 million) for the six-month period ended August 2023, compared with 12.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Bloomsbury raised the interim dividend to 3.70 pence per share, compared with 1.41 pence in the year-ago period.

($1 = 0.8280 pounds)

