Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 535.50

The average one-year price target for Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) has been revised to 535.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 497.25 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 479.75 to a high of 603.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.54% from the latest reported closing price of 401.00 / share.

Bloomsbury Publishing Maintains 2.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomsbury Publishing. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 1,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 794K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 317K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 215K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 143K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 2.43% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

