Bloomsbury Publishing Director’s Significant Share Purchase

Bloomsbury Publishing’s Non-Executive Director, Leslie-Ann Reed, has made a notable transaction by purchasing 12,139 ordinary shares at 659p each on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights the Director’s confidence in the company’s future performance, drawing attention from investors and the financial markets.

