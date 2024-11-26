News & Insights

Stocks

Bloomsbury Publishing Director’s Significant Share Purchase

November 26, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bloomsbury Publishing (GB:BMY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bloomsbury Publishing’s Non-Executive Director, Leslie-Ann Reed, has made a notable transaction by purchasing 12,139 ordinary shares at 659p each on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights the Director’s confidence in the company’s future performance, drawing attention from investors and the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:BMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.