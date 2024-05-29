Bloomsbury Publishing Buys Rowman & Littlefield's Academic Publishing Business For $83 Mln

(RTTNews) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (BMY.L) announced Wednesday the acquisition of US trade and academic publisher Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group Inc.'s academic publishing business for $83 million or about 65 million pounds.

In the purchase price, $76 million or 60 million pounds has been satisfied in cash on completion and up to $7 million or 5 million pounds, in escrow, will be satisfied in cash post completion.

The company expects the acquisition to be earnings accretive, before items and amortisation, in the current year and significantly earnings accretive, before items and amortisation, in 2025/26, the first full year.

In addition, there are potential cost synergies from the scale of the combined business and operational improvements.

Bloomsbury noted that its biggest acquisition to date significantly accelerates and strengthens the company's academic publishing in North America and Bloomsbury Digital Resources or BDR.

Rowman & Littlefield's academic publishing business generated revenue of $36 million and profit before tax of approximately $6 million for the year 2023, with gross assets of approximately $6 million.

The transaction does not include Rowman & Littlefield's Globe Pequot lists, its trade publishing arm, Sundance-Newbridge, its K-8 education business or National Book Network, its trade distribution business.?

According to Bloomsbury, the transformational acquisition is a significant milestone in its 2030 vision. The combined business will publish around 97,000 titles, creating a significant platform for further growth.

Bloomsbury has financed the deal from its own cash resources and a new $38 million three year term loan with Lloyds Bank Plc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.