Bloomsbury Publishing Announces New Chairman

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC has announced the upcoming retirement of Chairman Sir Richard Lambert, effective from July 16, 2024, after seven years in the role. He will be succeeded by John Bason, an experienced Chartered Accountant with a 40-year finance and business career, pending shareholder re-election. Bason and outgoing Chairman Lambert both express confidence in the company’s future and its continued growth under the new leadership.

