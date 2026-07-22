Bloomsbury Publishing Among Beneficiaries Of $1.5 Bln Anthropic AI Settlement

(RTTNews) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (BMY.L), the publishing company, Wednesday said the U.S. District Court has approved the settlement of $1.5 billion class action of Bartz et al vs. Anthropic where Anthropic trained its AI models on content it had not purchased.

The publishing company confirmed that it is one of the beneficiaries of the settlement and will receive the settlement spread over several payments estimated to start in the second half of the financial year.

"The Court has listed 14,087 Bloomsbury titles as within the settlement and the proposed settlement is for about $3,000 for each work (less attorney fees and other expenses) to be divided equally between the author and the publisher.", the company said in a statement.

Currently, shares of the company are trading at 651.60 pence, up 1.50% on the London Stock Exchange.

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