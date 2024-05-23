Bloomsbury FY24 Results Climb, Lifts Dividend; Sees FY25 Ahead Of View; Names New Chair; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (BMY.L) reported Thursday significantly higher profit and revenues in its fiscal 2024, and recommended higher dividend. Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company projects trading slightly ahead of current consensus. Separately, the company announced the appointment of John Bason to succeed Richard Lambert as Chairman.

In London, Bloomsbury shares were trading at 562.48 pence, down 6.25%. Bloomsbury announced that after seven years, Lambert has given notice of his intention to retire as Chairman and step down as Director with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on July 16.

Bason, current Independent Non-Executive Director, will succeed Lambert as Chairman, subject to re-election as a director.

Bason joined the Bloomsbury Board on April 1, 2022 and became Chair of the Remuneration Committee later.

In fiscal 2024, profit before taxation climbed 63 percent to 41.5 million pounds from last year's 25.4 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 39.11 pence, up 59 percent from 24.54 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before taxation was 48.7 million pounds, compared to 31.1 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 46.62 pence, compared to 30.56 pence a year ago.

Revenue climbed 30 percen to 342.7 million pounds from last year's 264.1 million pounds.

Further, the Board recommended a final dividend of 10.99 pence per share, taking full year dividend to 14.69 pence per share, an increase of 25% year on year.

Looking ahead, the company said its trading for 2025 is expected to be slightly ahead of current consensus expectation.

The Board considers consensus market expectation for the year to be revenue of 283.6 million pounds and adjusted profit before taxation of 35.4 million pounds.

The company further launched Bloomsbury 2030, setting out its vision for over the next six years.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.