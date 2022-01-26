Bloomsbury expects strong annual profit, revenue

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury BLPU.L forecast annual profit and revenue ahead of current market expecations on Wednesday, led by strong sales at its consumer book division that sells children's and adult titles.

Market expectations for the year ending Feb. 28 call for a revenue of 197.1 million pounds ($266 million) and profit before tax and other items of 20.1 million pounds, Bloomsbury said.

($1 = 0.7406 pounds)

