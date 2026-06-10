Bloomin' Brands vs. Texas Roadhouse: Which Casual Restaurant Chain Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bloomin' Brands operates a diverse portfolio of casual dining restaurants, including the well-known Outback Steakhouse.

Texas Roadhouse continues to demonstrate robust revenue growth and strong net margins through its high-volume steakhouse model.

Which casual dining stock is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Bloomin' Brands ›

Determining the right investment in the restaurant world often comes down to choosing between value and growth. Investors are currently weighing Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) against Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to see which fits better.

While both companies operate in the casual dining space, their financial health and expansion strategies differ significantly. One relies on a multi-brand approach while the other focuses on a dominant, high-traffic core concept.

The case for Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands operates a multi-concept strategy centered on its flagship brand, Outback Steakhouse, alongside Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming Prime Steakhouse. This variety allows the company to capture different consumer preferences within the retail stocks space. The company serves guests across more than 1,450 locations globally.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $4 billion, representing about an 11% decline from the prior year. Net income for the period was approximately $96 million, also a drop from 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 9.2x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, and a high figure suggests the company relies heavily on debt.

The case for Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse focuses on a high-volume, dinner-only model (though lunch is offered on weekends) that prioritizes speed and guest turnover. The company manages a system of more than 820 restaurants, including its secondary concepts, Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers. By keeping its menu focused and its atmosphere energetic, the chain maintains high average unit volumes.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $5.9 billion, a notable 9.4% increase over the prior year. Net income reached $405.6 million, demonstrating the company’s strong ability to convert sales into profit.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 1.3x. This suggests a more conservative balance between debt and equity compared to many peers.

Risk profile comparison

Bloomin' Brands faces significant pressure from intense competition in the casual dining sector from rivals like Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Brinker International NYSE:EAT). The company is particularly sensitive to beef price volatility. Any disruption in this supply chain or a spike in costs could weigh heavily on its narrow net margin.

Texas Roadhouse is highly geographically concentrated, with approximately 21% of its corporate-owned locations in Texas and Florida. This makes the company vulnerable to regional economic downturns or natural disasters in those specific states. Additionally, the company faces rising commodity costs and must compete for labor in a tight market against other large operators like Darden Restaurants.

Valuation comparison

Bloomin' Brands appears to be a deep-value play, trading at much lower multiples, whereas Texas Roadhouse trades at a significant premium due to its superior profitability.

Metric Bloomin' Brands Texas Roadhouse Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.6x 26.0x 29.5x P/S ratio 0.2x 1.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

In the current ‘K-shaped’ economic environment in the U.S., in which the wealthy continue to see their situation improve but the average consumer is feeling squeezed, affordable dining options are a good place to hunt for restaurant investments.

Texas Roadhouse’s locations are overwight to Texas and Florida, the latter state of which is particularly sensitive to consumer cutbacks in spending during tight economic times. While the U.S. economy continues to grow, consumers remain wary of increasing spending. The company reported labor and food cost inflation that outpaced the growth in foot traffic. That suggests some weakness for the chain.

Bloomin’ Brands, meanwhile, centers around its widely recognized Outback Steakhouse franchise. While the first quarter was weaker than anticipated, the brand trust scores around Outback have been rising, suggesting that management’s plan to reinvigorate the chain through location refurbishments and aggressive loyalty program offerings shows promise. Management is also focusing on paying down debt to put the business on a stronger financial footing for the long run. There’s no denying that the current year promises to be flat to up slightly for Bloomin’s same-store sales, but it appears there is a plan to get the chain going again.

Investing in Bloomin’ Brands isn’t a slam dunk — its low 8.6 times forward price-to-earnings ratio compared to the sector’s 29.5 P/E suggests a lot of skepticism on the stock. But with consumers continuing to signal that they are seeking out value, Bloomin’s value offerings and strong brand suggest this may be a good buy-low opportunity.



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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Roadhouse. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.