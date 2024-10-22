Bloomin Brands Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.83, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 22.24% lower than the prior average price target of $25.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Bloomin Brands among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $19.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $30.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $26.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloomin Brands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bloomin Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bloomin Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bloomin Brands's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bloomin Brands: A Closer Look

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. The company's brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising. The Company aggregates its operating segments into two reportable segments, U.S. and international. The U.S. segment includes all restaurants operating in the U.S. while restaurants operating outside the U.S. are included in the international segment.

Bloomin Brands's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Bloomin Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.93%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Bloomin Brands's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloomin Brands's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bloomin Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.04. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

