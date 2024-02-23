Bloomin' Brands Shares Climb After Q4 Profit Beat Consensus Estimate

(RTTNews) - Shares of casual dining restaurant chain operator Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) are climbing more than 4 percent Friday morning after reporting fourth-quarter earnings above the Street view.

Excluding special items, the company posted adjusted earnings of $67.95 million or $0.75 per share, that beat the consensus estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.69 per share.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $43.27 million or $0.45 per share, down from $58.05 million or $0.61 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.194 billion from $1.095 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.2 billion.

BLMN, currently at $27.82, has traded in the range of $22.03 - $28.75 in the last 1 year.

