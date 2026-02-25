Bloomin' Brands Sees Sharp Drop In FY26 Adj. EPS; Q4 Net Loss Sharply Narrows

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.54 to $0.59 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.57 to $0.62 per share on U.S. comparable restaurant sales between flat and 1 percent growth.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.90 per share on U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.5 to 2.5 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to Bloomin' Brands of $13.48 million or $0.16 per share, narrower than $79.46 million or C$0.93 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations increased to $0.14 per share from $0.12 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net earnings were $0.25 per share, compared to $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $0.26 per share, compared to last year's $0.22 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter edged up 0.3 percent to $958.03 billion from $952.09 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable restaurant sales were flat.

BLMN closed Tuesday's regular trading session on Nasdaq at $5.87, down $0.27 or 4.40 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.