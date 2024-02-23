Bloomin' Brands Q4 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Warns On FY24 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), a casual dining restaurant chain, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company declined to $43.27 million from last year's $58.05 million.

Earnings per share were $0.45, down from last year's $0.61. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.75, compared to prior year's $0.68.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues grew 9.1 percent to $1.19 billion from last year's $1.10 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $1.2 billion.

Combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales dropped 0.2 percent, while International sales from Outback Steakhouse - Brazil grew 0.6 percent.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects earnings per share of $0.56 to $0.62 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.70 to $0.75.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share.

U.S. comparable restaurant sales for the quarter are expected to be down 0.5 percent to down 2 percent.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects earnings per share of $2.27 to $2.46 and adjusted earnings per share of $2.51 to $2.66. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.58 per share for the year.

In fiscal 2023, earnings per share were $2.56 and adjusted earnings per share were $2.93.

U.S. comparable restaurant sales for the year are expected to bef lat to up 2 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.