Bloomin’ Brands price target lowered to $20 from $22 at Barclays

October 22, 2024 — 04:41 am EDT

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to $20 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the restaurant group. Comps eased to start Q3 before stabilizing at lower levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while all are vulnerable to a lower-income consumer, quick service’s value push has been effective. Otherwise, inflation and pricing continue to ease, adds Barclays.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

