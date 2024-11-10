Bloomin’ Brands price target lowered to $19 from $20 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour lowered the firm’s price target on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to $19 from $20 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that comps/RLM were lighter, EPS in line, but Q4 cut was materially on continued weakness.

