Bloomin’ Brands price target lowered to $19 from $20 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to $19 from $20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 comp, margin and adjusted EBITDA were all below expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

