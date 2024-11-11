Bloomin’ Brands price target lowered to $16 from $20 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to $16 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the company earnings report. The firm says results for the quarter were tough, with blended U.S. same-store sales down 1.5%, which included a traffic result of down 4.4%.

