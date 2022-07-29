Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Bloomin' Brands's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bloomin' Brands had debt of US$720.4m at the end of March 2022, a reduction from US$1.02b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$97.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$622.6m.

NasdaqGS:BLMN Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

A Look At Bloomin' Brands' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bloomin' Brands had liabilities of US$935.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.97b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$97.8m as well as receivables valued at US$46.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.77b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$1.75b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Bloomin' Brands would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.2 and interest cover of 6.1 times, it seems to us that Bloomin' Brands is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Better yet, Bloomin' Brands grew its EBIT by 1,548% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bloomin' Brands can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Bloomin' Brands actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Both Bloomin' Brands's ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow and its EBIT growth rate gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. But truth be told its level of total liabilities had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Bloomin' Brands's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Bloomin' Brands , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

