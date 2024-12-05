News & Insights

Stocks
BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands initiated with a Sell at Goldman Sachs

December 05, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) with a Sell rating and $13 price target The firm believes the potential turnaround at the company’s core brand Outback will likely involve time and effort and is in early stages, “translating to a choppier and longer path to improvement in the next few years.” Bloomin’ faces pressure to simultaneously reinvest across its assets and brands at a time when others are increasing investments as well, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BLMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.