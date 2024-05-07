Bloomin' Brands Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN):

Earnings: -$83.9 million in Q1 vs. $91.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.96 in Q1 vs. $0.93 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bloomin' Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.74 per share Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q1 vs. $1.24 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 to $0.60 Full year EPS guidance: $2.51 to $2.66

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.