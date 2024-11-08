Bloomin' Brands Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.91 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $44.53 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Bloomin' Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.15 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.039 billion from $1.080 billion last year.

Bloomin' Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $6.91 Mln. vs. $44.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.039 Bln vs. $1.080 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.