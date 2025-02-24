BLOOMIN' BRANDS Earnings Preview: Recent $BLMN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BLOOMIN' BRANDS ($BLMN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,104,778,065 and earnings of $0.37 per share.
BLOOMIN' BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of BLOOMIN' BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 2,161,646 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,393,697
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,885,917 shares (+860.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,027,046
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,588,818 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,399,467
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,550,364 shares (+8666.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,929,944
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,522,370 shares (+565.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,588,137
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,462,193 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,170,050
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,442,964 shares (+385.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,618,590
