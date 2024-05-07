Bloomin' Brands Chief Executive Officer David Deno To Retire

(RTTNews) - Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), a restaurant company, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer David Deno will retire after 12 years with the company, including the last five years as CEO.

Deno will continue in his current role until a successor is appointed and a successful transition period is completed.

The Board will launch a search for Deno's successor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.