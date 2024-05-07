News & Insights

Markets
BLMN

Bloomin' Brands Chief Executive Officer David Deno To Retire

May 07, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), a restaurant company, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer David Deno will retire after 12 years with the company, including the last five years as CEO.

Deno will continue in his current role until a successor is appointed and a successful transition period is completed.

The Board will launch a search for Deno's successor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.