Bloomin' Brands Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BLMN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.58, changing hands as high as $20.90 per share. Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLMN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.89 per share, with $27.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.68.

