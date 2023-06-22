Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) closed the most recent trading day at $26.64, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots had gained 5.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Bloomin' Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Bloomin' Brands is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion, which would represent changes of +16.27% and +7.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloomin' Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bloomin' Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Bloomin' Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.84.

Also, we should mention that BLMN has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

