Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.45, changing hands as low as $20.32 per share. Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLMN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.89 per share, with $27.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.42.

