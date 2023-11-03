Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bloomin' Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill : 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.

: 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.3%. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Outback Steakhouse : -1.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -1.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Combined U.S. -0.5% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

-0.5% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Number of restaurants - System-wide total : 1,475 compared to the 1,495 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1,475 compared to the 1,495 average estimate based on six analysts. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar : -4.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -1%.

: -4.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -1%. Comparable restaurant sales - U.S. - Bonefish Grill : -0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: -0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Fleming?s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar - Company-owned : 64 compared to the 65 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 64 compared to the 65 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable restaurant sales - International - Outback Steakhouse - Brazil : 4.1% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4.1% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Bonefish Grill - Total : 175 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 175.

: 175 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 175. Number of restaurants - U.S. - Carrabba?s Italian Grill - Total : 218 compared to the 218 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 218 compared to the 218 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Franchise and other revenues : $15.42 million compared to the $14.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $15.42 million compared to the $14.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Revenues- Restaurant sales: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.