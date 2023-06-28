Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) closed at $26.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots had gained 9.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bloomin' Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Bloomin' Brands is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.27% and +7.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloomin' Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bloomin' Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Bloomin' Brands is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.91, so we one might conclude that Bloomin' Brands is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, BLMN's PEG ratio is currently 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

