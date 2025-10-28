Bloomberry Resorts (PSE:BLOOM) Price Target Decreased by 16.47% to 5.37

The average one-year price target for Bloomberry Resorts (PSE:BLOOM) has been revised to ₱5.37 / share. This is a decrease of 16.47% from the prior estimate of ₱6.43 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₱3.03 to a high of ₱12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.28% from the latest reported closing price of ₱3.08 / share.

Bloomberry Resorts Maintains 2.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.67%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomberry Resorts. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLOOM is 0.07%, an increase of 18.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 325,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,767K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,717K shares , representing a decrease of 30.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLOOM by 19.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 46,602K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,581K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLOOM by 23.65% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,689K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,155K shares , representing a decrease of 25.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLOOM by 19.83% over the last quarter.

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 30,000K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,563K shares , representing a decrease of 41.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLOOM by 49.57% over the last quarter.

TEMMX - Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund holds 23,608K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,513K shares , representing an increase of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLOOM by 50.86% over the last quarter.

