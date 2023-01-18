Markets
Bloomberg: Apple To Focus On Developing Mixed-reality Headset Instead Of Augmented Reality Glasses

(RTTNews) - As per Bloomberg News, Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to launch a mixed-reality headset in the current year. The company has put on hold its project for augmented reality glasses due to technical difficulties.

In October, 2022, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta Quest Pro, Meta's first full-color mixed reality headset, priced at $1,499.99. Mixed reality is a key part of the journey toward full augmented reality devices, according to Meta.

Apple will be releasing a lower priced model of the planned mixed-reality headset in the following year, as per the report.

