Bloomberg: Nissan Plans To Raise Fund Through Debt And Asset Sales To Repay Loans

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in Bloomberg, Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) is planning to raise more than 1 trillion yen through debt and asset sales. The funding could be backed by UK Goevernment. However, the proposal is yet to receive Board approval.

Earlier in the month, Nissan Motor announced its recovery plan, Re:Nissan, with the goal of returning to profitability by fiscal year 2026. A key aspect of this transformation involves rethinking the supply chain. Nissan previously stated that it plans to restructure supplier panel to secure more volume for fewer suppliers.

