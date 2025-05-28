Markets

Bloomberg: Nissan Plans To Raise Fund Through Debt And Asset Sales To Repay Loans

May 28, 2025 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in Bloomberg, Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) is planning to raise more than 1 trillion yen through debt and asset sales. The funding could be backed by UK Goevernment. However, the proposal is yet to receive Board approval.

Earlier in the month, Nissan Motor announced its recovery plan, Re:Nissan, with the goal of returning to profitability by fiscal year 2026. A key aspect of this transformation involves rethinking the supply chain. Nissan previously stated that it plans to restructure supplier panel to secure more volume for fewer suppliers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.