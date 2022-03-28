Bloomberg LP suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

March 28 (Reuters) - Bloomberg LP is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A company spokesperson did not have further comment.

Companies ranging from SAP SAPG.DE to PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O have halted operations in Russia amid economic sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia has called a "special military operation."

Bloomberg customers in Russia and Belarus "will be unable to access any of Bloomberg’s financial products - including the terminal, data license, data feed and electronic trading platforms," according to Bloomberg's story.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News temporarily suspended the work of its journalists inside Russia after the country passed a new law that threatened jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading "fake news."

