Bloomberg: Etihad Airways In Early Talks With Boeing, Airbus For Possible Widebody-aircraft Order

(RTTNews) - According to an article published in Bloomberg, Etihad Airways is in early discussions with Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) for a possible widebody-aircraft order. The talks are reportedly at an exploratory stage only.

Etihad Airways is the national airline of the UAE. From home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways fly to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Its current fleet include: Airbus A380 family; Airbus A350 family; Airbus A320 family; Boeing 787 family; and Boeing 777 family. It has 29 aircraft under Airbus A320 family, and 43 aircraft under Boeing 787 family.

