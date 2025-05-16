Bloomberg: Charter In Advanced Talks To Combine With Cox Communications

(RTTNews) - As per Bloomberg, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and Cox communications are in advanced talks regarding a potential merger through a cash and stock deal, and would value Cox at more than $30 billion. The transaction could be announced within days, as per the report.

Charter Communications operates in 41 states with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses. It has 30 million Broadband Internet customers, and has approximately 500 million IP devices connected to its network.

Cox Communications is the largest private broadband company in America, and serves seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. It has approximately 6.5 million total residential and commercial customers. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.