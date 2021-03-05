Bloomberg Adds Price Data for 6 New Crypto Assets

Financial data firm Bloomberg announced Friday it is now providing information for six more cryptocurrencies.

The Bloomberg terminal now provides price data for Orchid (OXT), OMG Network (OMG), EOS, Chainlink (LINK), Tezos (XTZ) and Stellar Lumens (XLM).

The data comes from CF Benchmarks, a Financial Conduct Authority–regulated indices provider and Kraken subsidiary.

“Not only does this show institutional interest is beginning to move beyond bitcoin but also highlights how the asset class is being viewed alongside the traditional asset classes.” said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks.

Read more: Kraken CEO Says He’d Only Want to Go Public at a Valuation Above $10B

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.