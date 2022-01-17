Bloomberg: Unilever Considers Increasing Offer For GSK Consumer Healthcare

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in Bloomberg, Unilever PLC (UN, ULVR.L, UL) has held talks with banks regarding additional financing for a new offer for GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L, GSK) Consumer Products division.

On Saturday, GSK stated that it rejected all three proposals from Unilever plc to acquire the GSK Consumer Healthcare business. The latest proposal was for a total acquisition value of 50 billion pounds comprising 41.7 billion pounds in cash and 8.3 billion pounds in Unilever shares.

The Consumer Healthcare business is a joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, with GSK holding a majority controlling interest of 68% and Pfizer 32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.