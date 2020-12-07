Markets
Bloomberg: Paysafe Nears Merger Deal

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in Bloomberg, Paysafe Group is nearing a merger deal with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company led by investor Bill Foley.

Paysafe Group is a leading specialized payments platform. With approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Its purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing, and online cash solutions.

