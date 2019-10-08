Bloomberg: Deutsche Bank Plans Half Of Estimated Job Cuts In Germany

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in Bloomberg, Deutsche Bank (DB) positions in Germany will be largely affected by the company's recently announced restructuring. Deutsche Bank employees in London will also share a large share of the affected workforce. The Bank's U.S. positions will be less impacted from the job cuts.

In July, Deutsche Bank announced restructuring actions resulting in a workforce reduction of approximately 18,000 full-time equivalent employees to around 74,000 employees by 2022. The bank will significantly downsize its investment bank as part of the restructuring.

