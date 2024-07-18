Bloom Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Bloom Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $332,410, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $2,735,215.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $25.0 for Bloom Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bloom Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bloom Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.47 $17.00 $1.4M 6.2K 1.0K BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.05 $0.85 $0.95 $25.00 $952.7K 2.5K 12 BE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.55 $0.45 $0.55 $13.00 $110.0K 4.0K 13 BE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.45 $0.4 $0.45 $5.00 $85.5K 1.4K 0 BE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.45 $0.4 $0.45 $5.00 $67.5K 1.4K 1.9K

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and South Korea.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bloom Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Bloom Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,655,783, the price of BE is down by -3.3%, reaching $14.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Bloom Energy

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.666666666666666.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $9. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $14. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bloom Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

