Bloom Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bloom Energy. Our analysis of options history for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $100,400, and 14 were calls, valued at $716,187.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $35.0 for Bloom Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bloom Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bloom Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $31.00 $102.2K 0 193 BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $33.00 $92.0K 10 214 BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $30.00 $78.7K 1.1K 750 BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.65 $35.00 $73.0K 1.2K 402 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.62 $35.00 $72.6K 1.2K 602

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Where Is Bloom Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,532,953, the BE's price is up by 1.91%, now at $27.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Bloom Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

