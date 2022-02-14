Bloom Energy's Bullish Trend Continues

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend for the last several weeks. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movements.

On Friday, the company reported an increase in fourth-quarter revenue. Further, the company said it expects long-term revenue growth outlook five points to 30-35 percent over the next 10 years. For the full year 2022, the company expects revenue of $1.1 to $1.15 billion.

Currently, shares are at $17.82, up 5.54 percent on a volume of 3,577,767. The shares have traded in a range of $12.55-$40.05 on average volume of 3,338,616 for the last 52 weeks.

