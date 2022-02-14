Markets
BE

Bloom Energy's Bullish Trend Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend for the last several weeks. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movements.

On Friday, the company reported an increase in fourth-quarter revenue. Further, the company said it expects long-term revenue growth outlook five points to 30-35 percent over the next 10 years. For the full year 2022, the company expects revenue of $1.1 to $1.15 billion.

Currently, shares are at $17.82, up 5.54 percent on a volume of 3,577,767. The shares have traded in a range of $12.55-$40.05 on average volume of 3,338,616 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular