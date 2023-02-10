Bloom Energy's (BE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Bloom Energy Corporation BE posted fourth-quarter earnings of 27 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents by 93%. The bottom line improved by 640% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of 5 cents per share.

Revenues

Fourth-quarter revenues totaled $462.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398 million by 16.3%. The top line increased 35.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $342.5 million.



Full-year 2022 revenues totaled $1,199.1 million, up 23.3% from $972.2 million reported in the last year.

Bloom Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bloom Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bloom Energy Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Fourth-quarter operating expenses totaled $81.7 million, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $67.4 million due to a 31.7% increase in research and development expense.



BE’s total operating expenses for 2022 totaled $309.5 million, up 24% from $249.8 million in the last year.



Bloom Energy reported operating loss of $33.5 million in 2022, an improvement of $4.9 million from $38.4 million in 2021.



Bloom Energy reported interest expenses of $5.2 million, down 62.6% from $13.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the system contract value had a backlog of $2.8 billion, up 16% from $2.4 billion on Dec 31, 2021.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the service backlog was of $7.2 billion, up 17% from $6.2 billion year over year.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $348.5 million compared with $396 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Bloom Energy’s net cash used in operating activities for 2022 was $191.8 million compared with $60.8 million in the last year.

Guidance

For 2023, Bloom Energy expects revenues to be in the range of $1.4- $1.5 billion. Its forecast for product and service revenues is in the range of $1.25- $1.35 billion.



BE’s expectation for 2023 gross margin is 25%.

Zacks Rank

Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Upcoming Releases

Energy Transfer ET is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 15, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 37 cents per unit, indicating a year-over-year increase of 27.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per unit is $1.43, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.06%. ET delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.34% in the last four quarters.



Denbury DEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 111.84%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $8.01, implying a year-over-year increase of 15.04%. DEN delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.14% in the last four quarters.



Evergy EVRG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 24, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 37.5%.



EVRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $3.65, implying a year-over-year increase of 1.11%.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denbury Inc. (DEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.