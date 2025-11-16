Bloom Energy (XTRA:1ZB) Price Target Increased by 62.18% to 97.44

The average one-year price target for Bloom Energy (XTRA:1ZB) has been revised to 97,44 € / share. This is an increase of 62.18% from the prior estimate of 60,08 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9,13 € to a high of 148,95 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.52% from the latest reported closing price of 97,94 € / share.

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 209 owner(s) or 30.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZB is 0.51%, an increase of 83.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 276,065K shares.

Ameriprise Financial holds 29,647K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,306K shares , representing a decrease of 52.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 60.43% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 27,542K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,319K shares , representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 12.13% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,818K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,977K shares , representing an increase of 49.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 308.22% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8,039K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing an increase of 53.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 26.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,396K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 13.01% over the last quarter.

