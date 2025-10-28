Bloom Energy (XTRA:1ZB) Price Target Increased by 43.02% to 61.05

The average one-year price target for Bloom Energy (XTRA:1ZB) has been revised to 61,05 € / share. This is an increase of 43.02% from the prior estimate of 42,68 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,32 € to a high of 118,55 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.98% from the latest reported closing price of 93,89 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 732 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZB is 0.39%, an increase of 19.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 268,737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 45,306K shares representing 19.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,533K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 21.17% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 27,542K shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,319K shares , representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 12.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,396K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 13.01% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,977K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares , representing an increase of 39.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 60.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,078K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 16.97% over the last quarter.

