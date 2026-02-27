Bloom Energy (XTRA:1ZB) Price Target Increased by 16.04% to 119.07

The average one-year price target for Bloom Energy (XTRA:1ZB) has been revised to 119,07 € / share. This is an increase of 16.04% from the prior estimate of 102,61 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32,85 € to a high of 176,75 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.74% from the latest reported closing price of 129,06 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 9.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZB is 0.47%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.05% to 256,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 28,646K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,647K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 10,076K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,798K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,818K shares , representing a decrease of 34.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 25.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,396K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,277K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,008K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZB by 43.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.