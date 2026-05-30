Bloom Energy vs. Plug Power: Which Hydrogen Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Bloom Energy's stationary power systems are finding some big takers.

Plug Power maintains a lower price-to-sales multiple while building a vertically integrated hydrogen network.

Which hydrogen and fuel cell stock is the better choice for your 2026 investment portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Are you looking to capitalize on the clean energy transition? Choosing between Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Plug Power (NYSE:PLUG) involves betting on green hydrogen and fuel cells, although the two companies take vastly different approaches to the fuel source.

Bloom Energy focuses on providing steady electricity from solid-oxide fuel cells for critical infrastructure,ure such as data centers. Plug Power aims to dominate the full hydrogen lifecycle, from production and liquefaction to fueling stations for warehouse fleets.

The case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs fuel cell systems that provide reliable, constant onsite power for commercial and industrial customers. The company operates in a competitive corner among industrial stocks, serving semiconductor manufacturers and utilities like American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP). Revenue from three specific customers accounted for roughly 43%, 13%, and 12% of total sales. Such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, although Bloom Energy has a large customer base overall.

In fiscal year 2025, Bloom Energy’s revenue rose 37% to $2 billion, driven by the deployment of nearly 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of nearly $88.4 million for the year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Bloom’s debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 3.9x, meaning total debt is nearly four times the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio was close to 6.0x, which measures the company's ability to cover its short-term liabilities with current assets. Free cash flow (FCF) of $57.2 million represents the actual cash generated after subtracting all money spent on capital expenditures.

The case for Plug Power

Plug Power focuses on creating a comprehensive hydrogen network, providing fuel cell systems for material handling and large-scale hydrogen production. A significant portion of its business is tied to major retail partners, including Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), which accounted for roughly 24.2% of total revenue. Serving such a dominant client makes revenue sensitive to their specific spending decisions and financial health, adding concentration risk.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of close to $709.9 million, reflecting a growth rate of roughly 12.9% compared to the prior year. However, Plug Power faces significant profitability challenges, reporting a net loss of nearly $1.6 billion. This resulted in a net margin of -229.8%, indicating that expenses are significantly higher than the revenue brought in by the business.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.0x, indicating that total debt equals shareholder equity. The current ratio was roughly 2.3x, suggesting the company has enough short-term assets to meet its immediate financial obligations. FCFC was negative $661.5 million, meaning the business is using more cash for operations and capital investments than it generates from sales.

Risk profile comparison

Bloom Energy faces intense competition from traditional utilities and renewable energy providers like NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The company depends on a limited pool of suppliers for sole-source components, making its production line vulnerable to supply chain shocks. Furthermore, it operates under complex environmental regulations and utility tariffs that could delay project installations, while the adoption of newer technologies like carbon capture introduces technical risks.

Plug Power is vulnerable to fluctuations in hydrogen prices and third-party supplier availability as it scales its own production. It competes against industrial gas giants like Linde (NASDAQ:LIN), which may have greater manufacturing and distribution resources. Scaling up internal production facilities involves significant technical hurdles and potential construction delays, and changes in government policy could adversely impact the ability to develop new infrastructure.

Valuation comparison

Bloom Energy trades at a much higher P/S ratio, which measures the company's market price relative to its sales, reflecting strong cash flow generation.

Metric Bloom Energy Plug Power Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 143.9x n/a 30.1x P/S ratio 43.2x 6.4x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Plug Power and Bloom Energy are two of the biggest pure-play companies in the clean energy space, both leveraging hydrogen fuel cell technology to generate electricity via electrochemical reactions rather than combustion. However, if I were to buy one stock now, I’d blindly go for Bloom Energy.

Plug Power doesn’t just make fuel cells. It manufactures electrolyzers (to make hydrogen from water) and builds the infrastructure to transport and liquefy hydrogen fuel. It also produces green hydrogen. Its fuel-cell-powered forklifts are used in massive warehouses, while its fuel cells provide power and backup for industrial applications.

Plug Power has big contracts, but execution and financials remain a concern. The company remains unprofitable despite being in business for more than 25 years. It delivered its first-ever gross profit last quarter but continues to burn cash and recently suspended activities related to a $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy, even warning that the loan commitment could be terminated under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Bloom Energy, on the other hand, is sitting on a generational opportunity. Some of the world’s largest companies already use its technology, and more are lining up for it. For example, it struck a $5 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) last year. Brookfield, one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, is building artificial intelligence (AI) factories powered by Bloom Energy's hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

AI data centers require massive amounts of 24/7, continuous, grid-independent electricity, making Bloom’s modular servers a prime solution.

Above all, Bloom Energy's revenue has more than doubled in the past five years. Last quarter, it reported a 130% increase in revenue, a 30% gross margin, and operating income of $72 million. It is also free cash flow positive, making it a far stronger long-term bet on hydrogen than Plug Power.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, NextEra Energy, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Linde. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.